Beautiful for Halloween but more tricks from the tropics

Great weather is on tap through the Halloween weekend

Great weather is on tap through the Halloween weekend. Expect a chilly morning to start the day with lows in the mid 40s. By the afternoon we will see temperatures warming through the upper 60s topping out right around 70.

Tomorrow evening most of the area will be in the mid 60s as the trick or treating begins. Expect low to mid 60s by 8-9 PM.

Dry weather and low humidity will continue over the next week. A cold front moves in late Sunday to bring cool weather back to the area. We will see low 70s Sunday afternoon but only mid 60s for Monday with lows back in the 40s early next week.

In the tropics we are watching another wave moving into the Caribbean with a high chance of development.

Right now the National Hurricane Center has a very high chance of development on this at 80% over the next 5 days. It’s likely this will become Eta at some point which would tie this season with 2005 with the most named storms on record (the last storm in 2005 was classified later and not given an actual name).

There are no indications right now this would be moving our direction, but it is an area similar to where Zeta formed so we will definitely be watching very closely over the next week.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

63° / 54°
Clear
Clear 10% 63° 54°

Saturday

72° / 61°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 72° 61°

Sunday

74° / 51°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 74° 51°

Monday

66° / 52°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 66° 52°

Tuesday

68° / 56°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 68° 56°

Wednesday

73° / 62°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 73° 62°

Thursday

74° / 63°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 74° 63°

Hourly Forecast

59°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
59°

58°

9 PM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

10 PM
Clear
0%
57°

57°

11 PM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

12 AM
Clear
0%
56°

56°

1 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

2 AM
Clear
0%
55°

55°

3 AM
Clear
10%
55°

55°

4 AM
Clear
10%
55°

54°

5 AM
Clear
10%
54°

55°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
55°

54°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
54°

56°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
56°

59°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
59°

61°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
61°

64°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
64°

67°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

69°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

70°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

71°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

68°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

65°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

