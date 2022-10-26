Temperatures are very pleasant Wednesday afternoon with low 70s and we will be dropping through the 60s this evening. Look for another clear and cool night with 40s north and 40s and 50s south.

We will stay dry over the next couple of days but look for a bit more cloud cover by Friday. This is ahead of another storm system that will likely bring rain into the area on Saturday. Out ahead of that temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Cooler and drier air will move back in again for the second half of the weekend and just in time for Halloween.