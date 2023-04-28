Warm and dry conditions will continue through the evening. Humidity has come down with a breezy northwest wind and temperatures in the 80s this afternoon. We will start to see moisture filter back in as we go through the night.

Saturday rain is looking a bit less certain now as a lot of it through the afternoon stays offshore. Expect some spotty showers through the afternoon with temps in the 70s. We will likely see one more round of scattered activity that evening and night as the upper level system moves through.

Another shot of low humidity and pleasant weather will move in for Sunday and the start of next week.