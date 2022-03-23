Temperatures will continue to be very pleasant Wednesday evening with most of the area hovering in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will begin to calm down after sunset for most of the area outside of the immediate south shore.

Temperatures will be cool tonight as lows drop into the low 40s on the north shore by Thursday morning. Look for mid to upper 40s on the south shore.

Right now it looks like a little disturbance moves through the area Thursday afternoon which could produce a handful of showers in the northern half of the area. Otherwise look for dry and very nice weather through the weekend.

Highs will be in the low 70s Thursday and Friday with the mid 70s through the weekend.