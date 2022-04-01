Another beautiful Friday evening is on the way across the area. Temperatures will hover in the low 70s over the next few hours with that low humidity.

After that look for some clouds to filter in later tonight. Expect low 50s north wtih mid to upper 50s south. It still looks like we could see some scattered showers Saturday morning before clearing out later in the day. The best chance of rain is on the south shore.

Sunday looks great with plenty of sun and upper 70s before rain chances start to come back Monday and Tuesday of next week.