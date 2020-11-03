Beautiful Election Day and another cat 4 in the Caribbean

If you don't get out and vote Tuesday the weather won't be to blame.

If you don’t get out and vote Tuesday the weather won’t be to blame. At least the weather on Tuesday. It will be absolutely beautiful tomorrow as this great stretch of fall weather continues.

Look for a chilly night with some upper 30s by tomorrow morning in the coldest spots. Otherwise 40s and 50s for the south shore. Temperatures will climb through the 60s tomorrow and top out around 70.

The rest of the week temperatures will be warming up. We will see upper 70s by Friday and lows in the 60s. Dry conditions will be here through Friday as well but we could see some showers Saturday.

In the tropics we are watching strong hurricane Eta with winds of 150 mph Monday evening. While this will move inland over the next few days forecasts do indicate a turn to the northeast back out into the Caribbean. This will need to be watched over the next week to 10 days but is of no concern at the moment.

7 Day Forecast

Monday

67° / 51°
Clear
Clear 0% 67° 51°

Tuesday

71° / 55°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 71° 55°

Wednesday

73° / 58°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 73° 58°

Thursday

74° / 60°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 74° 60°

Friday

74° / 65°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 74° 65°

Saturday

74° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 74° 69°

Sunday

77° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 77° 69°

58°

10 PM
Clear
0%
58°

56°

11 PM
Clear
0%
56°

54°

12 AM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

1 AM
Clear
0%
53°

53°

2 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

3 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

4 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

5 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

6 AM
Clear
0%
52°

53°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

56°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

60°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

63°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

66°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

69°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

68°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

65°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

62°

6 PM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

7 PM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

8 PM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

9 PM
Clear
0%
58°

