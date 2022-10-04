Good Morning, New Orleans! Another gorgeous start to today out there as temperatures were in the 50s or 60s! Yesterday was stunning, I hope you fully enjoyed it! Dewpoints remain in the 50s or 60s across the area which means dry air and low humidity. This trend will stick around through your week into next weekend.

Expect a lot of sun over the next few days. A few more clouds do move in today, but rain chances stay minimal. Daytime highs will remain in the low 80s. Overnight lows will range from the low to mid 50s north to 60s south.

Temperatures begin to warm a little through the week, but it will still be beautiful. Humidity stays low, too, to match actual temperatures with feels like temperatures. A front will come through Friday to bring temperatures down all the more.

Our forecast for southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast will be lovely.