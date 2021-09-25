Beautiful day today across southeast Louisiana!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

How stunning is this weather across southeast Louisiana? After a cold front swept through Wednesday, we have been enjoying lower humidity and cooler temperatures for these last 48+ hours.

Finally, something so positive to mention in our weather department!

Your forecast for our first officail weekend of fall includes sunshine with highs topping out about the low to mid 80s! Once again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the 50s. Across the Southshore, expect upper 50s to low 60s!

Mid week, we start to warm up slightly and reintroduce minimal rain chances! Enjoy this stunning forecast for these next few days!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Gorgeous forecast for Saturday!

Rolling into Saturday with beautiful fall weather ahead of us!

Cruisin' into the weekend with gorgeous fall temps!

Beautiful weather through the weekend

A beautiful weekend ahead

"Fall"ing into Friday with more gorgeous temps!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

79° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 79° 64°

Sunday

84° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 84° 67°

Monday

86° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 86° 72°

Tuesday

83° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 83° 73°

Wednesday

83° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 83° 72°

Thursday

83° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 83° 71°

Friday

84° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 84° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

79°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

76°

7 PM
Clear
1%
76°

73°

8 PM
Clear
1%
73°

72°

9 PM
Clear
1%
72°

70°

10 PM
Clear
2%
70°

69°

11 PM
Clear
2%
69°

68°

12 AM
Clear
3%
68°

67°

1 AM
Clear
3%
67°

66°

2 AM
Clear
4%
66°

66°

3 AM
Clear
4%
66°

66°

4 AM
Clear
4%
66°

65°

5 AM
Clear
4%
65°

65°

6 AM
Clear
4%
65°

65°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
65°

70°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
70°

74°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
74°

78°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News