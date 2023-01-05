Grab the jackets Friday morning if you are celebrating the start of Carnival season with the king cake and coffee on the porch. Expect cooler conditions tonight with some spots to the north dropping into the upper 30s Friday morning with the rest of the area in the 40s.

Friday looks great to start the Carnival season. Expect another sunny day with mid 60s and then falling into the upper 50s by the evening as we get the first couple of parades rolling.

Saturday stays sunny to start the weekend with low 70s. A chance for a few showers moves back in later Sunday but right now this does not look like anything too heavy.