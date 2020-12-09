Beautiful again Thursday but changes looming

We are in for another picture perfect day for your Thursday.

We are in for another picture perfect day for your Thursday. Look for almost a carbon copy of Wednesday with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 70s, plenty of sun, and low humidity.

Friday still looks nice too but clouds will start to move back in ahead of the next storm system. That will lead us to rain chances by Friday night into Saturday morning.

Right now it looks like most of Saturday afternoon and night is dry behind the first part of the system. Moisture starts to move back in on Sunday afternoon with scattered showers around the area.

After that the start of next week will be very similar to the start of this week. We will see much cooler weather move in for Monday with highs only in the 50s. Temperatures could once again briefly approach freezing in the cooler spots by Tuesday morning.