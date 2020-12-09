Beautiful again Thursday but changes looming

We are in for another picture perfect day for your Thursday. Look for almost a carbon copy of Wednesday with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 70s, plenty of sun, and low humidity.

Friday still looks nice too but clouds will start to move back in ahead of the next storm system. That will lead us to rain chances by Friday night into Saturday morning.

Right now it looks like most of Saturday afternoon and night is dry behind the first part of the system. Moisture starts to move back in on Sunday afternoon with scattered showers around the area.

After that the start of next week will be very similar to the start of this week. We will see much cooler weather move in for Monday with highs only in the 50s. Temperatures could once again briefly approach freezing in the cooler spots by Tuesday morning.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

73° / 49°
Clear
Clear 10% 73° 49°

Thursday

74° / 55°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 74° 55°

Friday

73° / 63°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 73° 63°

Saturday

73° / 53°
Morning showers
Morning showers 50% 73° 53°

Sunday

68° / 44°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 60% 68° 44°

Monday

55° / 44°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 55° 44°

Tuesday

62° / 50°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 62° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
57°

56°

10 PM
Clear
0%
56°

53°

11 PM
Clear
0%
53°

53°

12 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

1 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

2 AM
Clear
10%
52°

51°

3 AM
Clear
10%
51°

51°

4 AM
Clear
10%
51°

50°

5 AM
Clear
10%
50°

50°

6 AM
Clear
10%
50°

50°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
50°

54°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
54°

59°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
59°

63°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

68°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

72°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

72°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

72°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

70°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

67°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

64°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
64°

62°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
62°

61°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
61°

