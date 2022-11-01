Good Morning and a Happy All Saints Day! We were all waking up today to 50s and 60s after Saturday’s cold front! You can expect a quiet forecast for this week through Friday!

The forecast for these next 24 hours is calm with high pressure around!

Temperatures will top out about sunny and 75 this afternoon. Moisture begins returning late week, so at that point, you’ll see 80s back on the map with rain chances. Right now, our best rain chance appears to be Saturday.

Have a great day and Happy November! Don’t forget Daylight Saving Time is this coming weekend! We fall back an hour!