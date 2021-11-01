Beautiful afternoon on its way Monday!

Happy All Saints’ Day after a gorgeous weekend! Since Thursday, we have been enjoying lower humidity, sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! It’s tough to be inside, right?

Finally, some traditional November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for several more days! Certainly, this is less breezy than last week!

Highs yesterday reached 70s again! Sunny and 75 is your forecast for this afternoon! Overnight, over Northshore locations, upper 40s or 50s will be the theme with mid 50s, lower 60s south! So perfect when you were enjoying trick or treating! Another gorgeous forecast for the first of this new month is on its way as we welcome November!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

75° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 75° 60°

Tuesday

76° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 76° 59°

Wednesday

73° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 73° 61°

Thursday

65° / 52°
Showers
Showers 52% 65° 52°

Friday

66° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 66° 54°

Saturday

68° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 68° 55°

Sunday

68° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 14% 68° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

74°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

75°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

75°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

74°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

74°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

71°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
71°

69°

7 PM
Clear
1%
69°

68°

8 PM
Clear
2%
68°

67°

9 PM
Clear
3%
67°

66°

10 PM
Clear
4%
66°

65°

11 PM
Clear
4%
65°

64°

12 AM
Clear
5%
64°

63°

1 AM
Clear
5%
63°

63°

2 AM
Clear
5%
63°

63°

3 AM
Clear
5%
63°

63°

4 AM
Clear
5%
63°

62°

5 AM
Clear
5%
62°

62°

6 AM
Clear
6%
62°

61°

7 AM
Clear
6%
61°

62°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
62°

64°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
64°

68°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
68°

70°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
70°

