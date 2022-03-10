It is a picture perfect afternoon out there today. Temperatures are in the low 70s with low humidity. That trend will continue through the evening as we fall into the 60s. By Friday morning the front that is offshore will begin to lift back to the north.

After that we start to see rain come back in by Friday morning. We will see the main cold front come through later in the evening and Friday night.

That front will bring another round of rain and storms. Some of those could be on the strong side. After that we will see a big shot of colder air for Saturday. It will be windy and only in the low 50s for the afternoon highs. Expect freezing temperatures by Sunday morning in most areas north of I-10.