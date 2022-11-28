We are looking at plenty of sun and fantastic weather to start the week on this Monday. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 70s through the evening. Changes move in Tuesday though as our next storm system begins to move in from the west.

Rain chances rise to about 60 to 70 percent Tuesday and remain elevated overnight and into the first half of the day Wednesday. Some of the storms could bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Like we saw on Saturday isolated tornadoes will also be possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the WGNO viewing area under a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 1 out of 5 on their scale. A few spots are included in the “Slight Risk,” as well, so remain weather aware!

A cold front will push the moisture out of the area by late Wednesday. Breezy conditions and much cooler, drier air will be in place by Thursday.