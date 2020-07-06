Beat the heat! Scorching conditions return after a rainy Monday and Tuesday!

Pockets of heavy rain in WGNO’s viewing area are continuing, much like earlier.



Destrahan and Luling saw just under seven and four inches of accumulation on the ground, respectively, today whereas other St. Charles or St. Tammany Parish locations had two or three.

Temperature relief keeps toning down highs through Wednesday, especially when comparing our heat index values reaching triple digits last week.

Many spots feel like actual temperatures will overnight over late Sunday into early Monday.



Have ways you can receive warning information on mobile devices while localized flooding remains possible amid heavy downpours.

Precipitation totals should be between 1-4″ through at least Tuesday.

As low pressure dominates, we’ll monitor potential formation for tropical developments, but this is unlikely. Regardless, aren’t a concern locally.

Keep your umbrella close during each afternoon after lunch while daytime heating sparks thunderstorm development until high pressure returns,