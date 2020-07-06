Beat the heat! Scorching conditions return after a rainy Monday and Tuesday!

Pockets of heavy rain in WGNO’s viewing area are continuing, much like earlier.


Destrahan and Luling saw just under seven and four inches of accumulation on the ground, respectively, today whereas other St. Charles or St. Tammany Parish locations had two or three.

Temperature relief keeps toning down highs through Wednesday, especially when comparing our heat index values reaching triple digits last week.

Many spots feel like actual temperatures will overnight over late Sunday into early Monday.

Have ways you can receive warning information on mobile devices while localized flooding remains possible amid heavy downpours.

Precipitation totals should be between 1-4″ through at least Tuesday.

As low pressure dominates, we’ll monitor potential formation for tropical developments, but this is unlikely. Regardless, aren’t a concern locally.

Keep your umbrella close during each afternoon after lunch while daytime heating sparks thunderstorm development until high pressure returns,

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

81° / 76°
Late night thunderstorms
Late night thunderstorms 90% 81° 76°

Monday

83° / 77°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 100% 83° 77°

Tuesday

86° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 86° 78°

Wednesday

90° / 77°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 90° 77°

Thursday

92° / 78°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 92° 78°

Friday

94° / 79°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 94° 79°

Saturday

93° / 80°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 93° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

78°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

78°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

78°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

78°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

78°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
78°

78°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
78°

78°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
78°

79°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
79°

81°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
81°

82°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
82°

82°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
82°

80°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
80°

80°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

82°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
82°

83°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
83°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

80°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

79°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

