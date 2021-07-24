Beat the heat! Rain chances in forecast for Saturday to bring relief!

Good afternoon on this Saturday! The forecast for July 24th across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is hotter, with humidity and fewer storms keeping temperatures high in comparison on July’s normal trends. Feels like conditions are now beyond triple digits after a heat advisory is issued across parts of our area and west.



Afternoon highs will reach the 90s but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.



Today and tomorrow, again, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme.

Into your weekend, we see that previously unsettled pattern flip with low pressure moving away, then the ridge taking over! Most rain chances are daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your afternoon after lunch.

Open waters currently stay quiet with minimal Gulf development potential into next week, so some great news there!

Open waters currently stay quiet with minimal Gulf development potential into next week, so some great news there!