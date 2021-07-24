Beat the heat! Rain chances in forecast for Saturday to bring relief!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good afternoon on this Saturday! The forecast for July 24th across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is hotter, with humidity and fewer storms keeping temperatures high in comparison on July’s normal trends. Feels like conditions are now beyond triple digits after a heat advisory is issued across parts of our area and west.

Afternoon highs will reach the 90s but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.

Today and tomorrow, again, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme.

Into your weekend, we see that previously unsettled pattern flip with low pressure moving away, then the ridge taking over! Most rain chances are daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your afternoon after lunch.

Open waters currently stay quiet with minimal Gulf development potential into next week, so some great news there! 

Stay tuned as more information throughout WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available all day today! Catch us live during WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Rain chances Saturday bring relief from the heat!

Hottest day of Summer 2021!

Hot, dry Friday night tonight!

Weather and Science for Kids: Buck Moon

A scorcher on the way

A beautiful summer forecast on tap for Friday morning!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

95° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 95° 81°

Sunday

93° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 35% 93° 80°

Monday

95° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 80°

Tuesday

93° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 21% 93° 80°

Wednesday

91° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 38% 91° 80°

Thursday

89° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 89° 79°

Friday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 90° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

94°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
94°

93°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
93°

90°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
90°

90°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
90°

87°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
87°

87°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

85°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
85°

85°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
85°

84°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
84°

84°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
84°

84°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
16%
84°

83°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
83°

83°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
83°

82°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

82°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

82°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

84°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
84°

86°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
86°

89°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
89°

90°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
90°

91°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
24%
91°

90°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
90°

91°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
91°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News