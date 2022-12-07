Several locations are already reporting visibilities under a mile Wednesday evening. A dense fog advisory is in effect for the entire area tonight and Thursday morning. Locally dense fog will be possible which could create dangerous driving conditions. Please be careful and remember to use your low beam headlights.

Overnight lows will stay generally in the 60s through the weekend.

Otherwise highs will stay around 80 or in the low 80s through Friday. Temperatures drop back into the 70s over the weekend with a chance for some showers beginning on Sunday.