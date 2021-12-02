Be careful of fog this morning

Visibilities are low across the area and a dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 AM. Most of the immediate New Orleans area is looking good but once you get outside the city and especially through the Florida parishes that fog could be dense.

Another nice day is on the way once we see the fog burn off.

Look for just scattered clouds this afternoon similar to Wednesday. Otherwise we will see temperatures warm into the low to mid 70s.

More of the same is on the way over the next few days. Expect low to mid 70s for afternoon temps through the weekend. Overnight lows will warm up quite a bit as well with temperatures only dropping into the 50s across the area.

Fog could be a bigger issue overnight tonight. We stay dry through the weekend with rain coming back Monday morning.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

74° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 74° 56°

Friday

74° / 60°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 8% 74° 60°

Saturday

73° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 73° 62°

Sunday

75° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 75° 65°

Monday

71° / 54°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 65% 71° 54°

Tuesday

65° / 65°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 47% 65° 65°

Wednesday

74° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 74% 74° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

7 AM
Cloudy
3%
58°

58°

8 AM
Cloudy
3%
58°

62°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
62°

66°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
66°

69°

11 AM
Sunny
2%
69°

70°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
70°

72°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
72°

73°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
73°

73°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
73°

72°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
72°

69°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
69°

68°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
68°

66°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
66°

64°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
64°

63°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
63°

62°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
62°

62°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
62°

61°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
61°

60°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
60°

60°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
60°

60°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
60°

59°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
59°

58°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
58°

58°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
58°

Interactive Radar

