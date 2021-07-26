At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup during sandstorm in Utah

Weather

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — Utah Highway Patrol says 20 vehicles were involved in a pileup crash during a sandstorm that killed at least seven people.

The agency says in a news release that the crashes happened Sunday afternoon on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh. Several other people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition.

Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims. Highway patrol says the crashes happened during a period of high winds that caused a dust or sandstorm which reduced visibility.

  • At least six people are dead and multiple people are injured after a crash sparked by a sandstorm in Millard County. (Utah Highway Patrol)
The interstate remained partially shut down late Sunday.

Traffic was redirected around the crash site.

