Ascension Parish Schools offering free home delivery of meals for children

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – It is cold outside and the power is still out for some in our area.

That is not stopping Ascension Parish from offering meals to children between the ages of 0 to 18.

According to Ascension Parish Schools, “Our Child Nutrition Department has partnered with Focus Foods to provide free home delivery of frozen meals (once a week).”

Instructions on how to obtain the free meal delivery can be found below:

Go to FocusFoods.org and click on “Register”

Ascension Parish Public Schools are offering another way to sign up here.

Hot meal pickup at various schools in the parish will still be offered on Thursday and Friday.

The schools taking part in the hot meal pickup are listed below:

Lowery Elementary/Middle

Dutchtown High

East Ascension High

St. Amant High

Sorrento Primary

The program is made possible through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.