Arthur forming in the Atlantic?

Unfortunately, it’s that time of year. Hurricane season officially begins on June 1, however, for the sixth consecutive year in a row, the first named storm of the season may form ahead of schedule according to Meteorologist Scot Pilie.

The National Hurricane Center is now monitoring an area of disturbed weather in the Bahamas off the southeastern United States. 50% chance of development into a tropical or subtropical system within the next 5 days.

This system is not a to the Gulf of Mexico, but it’s certainly a heads up that hurricane season is quickly approaching.

It’s very important to keep in mind the current state of affairs in the world due to coronavirus and what your response will be if a storm should threaten this storm season. The more you think and prepare now, the better off you will be.

Here’s a list of this year’s storm names in the Atlantic.

