Tropical Storm Arlene was named Thursday afternoon making it the first named storm of the 2023 hurricane season. This is not going to be an issue for the northern Gulf as the storm is forecast to weaken quickly as it moves south.

Otherwise it looks like typical early June weather over the next few days. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

At this point it does not look like we will see much rain chance through the weekend, just the usual 20% chance of a spotty shower or storm.