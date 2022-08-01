Widespread showers and storms have popped up around the area on Monday afternoon and are not moving much. This means we will have the potential for street flooding in any areas that see that heav rain. Dangerous lightning will also be occurring in and around these storms so if one is nearby and you hear thunder make sure to get in a safe place.

This pattern will continue through much of the week. Expect most of the rain to diminish at night but then redevelop each afternoon with the daytime heating. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s to low 90s before the rain pops up but then be quite a bit cooler after that happens.

A localized flood threat will be possible each day due to the slow moving nature of these cells.