Areal Flood Advisory issued for parts of the Northshore until 7:45PM

Yet another busy afternoon on radar to our north as a severe weather threat presents itself across much of the south.

For portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, plus Alabama, a Tornado Watch is issued through 6PM.

For portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, plus Florida, a Flash Flood Watch is issued until 1AM Wednesday based off of heavy rain threats, which could overwhelm drainage systems.

All of this is primarily Northshore concentrated. Areal Flood Advisory is issued for Livingston, St. Helena, and Tangipahoa Parishes until 7:45PM. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center is issuing higher level risks throughout Mississippi than Louisiana.

Timing will be between now through evening, so have ways to receive warning information on hand incase anything else is issued! Know the difference between each, too!

Keep up, updates will remain available online on WGNO.com and tonight during WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

82° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 82° 72°

Wednesday

75° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 75° 68°

Thursday

83° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 83° 65°

Friday

80° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 80° 66°

Saturday

83° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 83° 72°

Sunday

84° / 75°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 84° 75°

Monday

84° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 84° 75°

Hourly Forecast

80°

7 PM
Cloudy
12%
80°

79°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
79°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
77°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
77°

76°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
76°

76°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
76°

76°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
76°

75°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
93%
75°

75°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
88%
75°

74°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
78%
74°

73°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
73°

73°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

73°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
73°

73°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
73°

73°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
73°

74°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
74°

74°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
74°

74°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
74°

74°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
74°

75°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
75°

75°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
75°

73°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

