Areal Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson, St. Charles until 6:15PM

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An Areal Flood Advisory is issued for Jefferson and St. Charles until 6:15PM as heavy rain in the area continues much of this afternoon on radar.

These heavy downpours in a short amount of time may lead to localized street flooding in some areas.

The city of New Orleans has lifted the restriction on neutral ground parking as a result. If possible, move vehicles off of streets.

Never drive through standing water, and remember the saying “turn around don’t drown.” On and off storms will be the theme all week as 4th of July celebrations continue.

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM and 10PM.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Storms developing through the day

Storms again this afternoon

More of the same in your forecast for July 5th!

Breaks in rain for the fireworks!

Grab the umbrella for fourth of July festivities!

More rain in the forecast for July 4th!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

81° / 76°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 81° 76°

Tuesday

82° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 82° 76°

Wednesday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 84° 77°

Thursday

85° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 85° 78°

Friday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 88° 79°

Saturday

88° / 78°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 88° 78°

Sunday

88° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 88° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
81°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
82°

81°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
81°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
82°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
80°

79°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
79°

79°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
79°

79°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
79°

78°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

78°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
78°

78°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
78°

78°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
78°

77°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
77°

77°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
77°

78°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
78°

79°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
79°

81°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
81°

81°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
81°

81°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
81°

82°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
82°

82°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
82°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
82°

81°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
81°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News