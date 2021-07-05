Areal Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson, St. Charles until 6:15PM

An Areal Flood Advisory is issued for Jefferson and St. Charles until 6:15PM as heavy rain in the area continues much of this afternoon on radar.

These heavy downpours in a short amount of time may lead to localized street flooding in some areas.

The city of New Orleans has lifted the restriction on neutral ground parking as a result. If possible, move vehicles off of streets.

Never drive through standing water, and remember the saying “turn around don’t drown.” On and off storms will be the theme all week as 4th of July celebrations continue.

