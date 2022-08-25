Don’t look for much change to the pattern on Friday with another wave or two of rain and storms coming through the area. This will be similar to the past few days with some of the rain being locally heavy that could cause street flooding.

This will once again keep temperatures below average with mostly mid 80s through the afternoon. Overnight lows will stay in the 70s with humid conditions.

Over the weekend the activity may become a bit more hit or miss. However it still looks like we will see quite a bit of thunderstorm activity pop up each day. Look for upper 80s for highs Saturday and Sunday before rain develops.