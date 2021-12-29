Another warm day on Thursday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our area in a level 1 risk for severe storms this evening meaning gusty winds and an isolated tornado will be possible. A much higher threat exists north of our area in an enhanced risk area. At this point it just doesn’t look like we see a lot of significant storms develop in our area, but it will be something we watch over the next few hours.

Afternoon temperatures will continue in the upper 70s to low 80s over the next several days. We likely won’t see much change until the second half of the weekend with a cold front that looks to move through by late Saturday and Sunday. Expect it to be humid with breezy conditions through Friday.

Rain chances Thursday will be like today. Expect just spotty showers and storms during the afternoon. After that Friday will be mainly dry followed by rain chances with the front.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

75° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 75° 72°

Thursday

80° / 71°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 35% 80° 71°

Friday

80° / 73°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 22% 80° 73°

Saturday

79° / 56°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 79° 56°

Sunday

60° / 37°
AM Showers
AM Showers 33% 60° 37°

Monday

52° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 52° 45°

Tuesday

63° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 63° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
74°

74°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
74°

74°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
74°

74°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
74°

73°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
73°

73°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
73°

73°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
73°

75°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
75°

77°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
77°

77°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
77°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
78°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
78°

80°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
80°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
79°

77°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
5%
77°

75°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
75°

74°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News