Another warm day on Thursday

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our area in a level 1 risk for severe storms this evening meaning gusty winds and an isolated tornado will be possible. A much higher threat exists north of our area in an enhanced risk area. At this point it just doesn’t look like we see a lot of significant storms develop in our area, but it will be something we watch over the next few hours.

Afternoon temperatures will continue in the upper 70s to low 80s over the next several days. We likely won’t see much change until the second half of the weekend with a cold front that looks to move through by late Saturday and Sunday. Expect it to be humid with breezy conditions through Friday.

Rain chances Thursday will be like today. Expect just spotty showers and storms during the afternoon. After that Friday will be mainly dry followed by rain chances with the front.