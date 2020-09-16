Severe Weather Tools

Another tropical wave in the southern Gulf of Mexico worth watching.

From Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Invest 90L has been designated in the southern Gulf of Mexico/Bay of Campeche. National Hurricane Center is now giving a MEDIUM 60% chance of development over the next 3-5 days as the system stalls/meanders.

Stout high pressure with lovely weather in Louisiana will keep this disturbance trapped in the South Gulf the next 3-4 days, with most guidance bringing the system near/towards S TX/Mexico.

But, there’s an outside chance this disturbance tries to be a little wonky by early next week and move northward. The longer the system sits in the Gulf of Mexico, the better the odds it could get pulled northward down the road.

Nothing to fret about in the short term, but we will keep an eye on it…

