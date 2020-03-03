Another spring day

Temperatures will be warm once again on Tuesday with afternoon highs reaching into the upper 70s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will be warm once again on Tuesday with afternoon highs reaching into the upper 70s. A few places may reach the 80 degree mark.

Look for plenty of cloud cover. Less wind than what we saw on Monday and it will be fairly humid.

Rain chances will start to go up as well.

A weak front will move into the area near the I-10/12 corridor and produce some showers by the afternoon. Overall rain chance for the area is 40-50%.

It still looks like a bigger round of storms later Wednesday with severe weather possible as well.