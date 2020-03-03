Another spring day

Weather

Temperatures will be warm once again on Tuesday with afternoon highs reaching into the upper 70s

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

Temperatures will be warm once again on Tuesday with afternoon highs reaching into the upper 70s. A few places may reach the 80 degree mark.

Look for plenty of cloud cover. Less wind than what we saw on Monday and it will be fairly humid.

Rain chances will start to go up as well.

A weak front will move into the area near the I-10/12 corridor and produce some showers by the afternoon. Overall rain chance for the area is 40-50%.

It still looks like a bigger round of storms later Wednesday with severe weather possible as well.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

79° / 68°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 79° 68°

Wednesday

78° / 59°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 78° 59°

Thursday

68° / 53°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 68° 53°

Friday

66° / 48°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 66° 48°

Saturday

62° / 52°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 62° 52°

Sunday

71° / 61°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 71° 61°

Monday

73° / 63°
Showers
Showers 50% 73° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

74°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

72°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

71°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

71°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

71°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

70°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

70°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

69°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

70°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
70°

70°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
70°

72°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
72°

74°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
74°

Popular

Latest News

More News