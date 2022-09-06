Good morning, New Orleans! You are waking up today to humidity outside with fewer rain chances around! This week, we see rain chances becoming higher tomorrow until Saturday.

We saw several rounds of rain leading to flash flood advisories over Labor Day weekend. Today, our area will remain under a level 1/4 Marginal Risk for Excessive Rainfall. We, once again, have another low end flash flood risk Tuesday.

After today, we will continue to see rain chances at 50 to 60 percent through the week, mainly to account for scattered storms in the afternoon hours. High temperatures will generally be in the upper 80s through next weekend.

In the tropics, Danielle has now formed but will not impact land as a fish storm. Same with Earl.