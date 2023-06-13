NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Good Morning, New Orleans! A much drier, hotter week is shaping up. While a washout is not anticipated on any given day, rain chances will be around 30 percent through your afternoon. Most models show fairly dry mornings with storms developing in the early afternoon.

Any storms that develop may produce frequent lightning and thunder, locally heavy downpours, and gusty winds. Most rain will come to an end shortly after sunset as we lose daytime heating that fuels the afternoon storms. The Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Marginal Risk for severe weather in parts of the viewing area.

Temperatures are expected to warm into the low and possibly even mid 90s with consistent sunshine in the forecast. Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will likely reach the triple digits right around Heat Advisory criteria.

Highs through Friday afternoon will generally range from 90-96 and of course it will get cooler if any storms pop up nearby.

In the tropics, development is not expected during the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

