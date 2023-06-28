Good Morning New Orleans and a Happy Wednesday! Another heat wave is expected to impact the Gulf Coast over the next several days.

High temperatures are forecast to top out in the upper 90s, but it will feel much warmer when you factor in the humidity.

Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will hit the triple digits for most locations by 11 a.m. before reaching between 108° and 117° in the afternoon.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday. More heat alerts can be anticipated in the coming days as temperatures and humidity increase gradually.

High temperatures are expected to reach upper 90s each day this week with heat index values up to 118°.

Rain chances remain low at just around 20 to 30 percent Wednesday afternoon to account for isolated storm activity. Any storms that develop will likely come to an end by around sunset.

The NHC continues to track low pressure associated with Tropical Storm Cindy’s remnants in the Atlantic, but it is expected to dissipate within the next 24 hours.