So far on Thursday we have set a record high of 99 at Armstrong International with more heat on the way for the next couple of days.

Rain is tapering off and we will stay warm and muggy through the night. Look for upper 70s to low 80s across the area.

The main story the next few days will continue to be the heat. Look for upper 90s through the weekend for highs with heat index values ranging from 110-115. An excessive heat warning is in effect again on Friday.

Rain chances will remain low through the weekend as well. Outside of an isolated pop up storm don’t expect much relief from the heat. Rain chances increase a little by Monday and Tuesday.