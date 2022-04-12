Rain has diminished across most of the area Tuesday evening and that should continue through most of the night. Expect some spotty showers but nothing too heavy the way it looks right now.

Temperatures will stay warm with the humidity over the next couple of days. Another round of storms is likely late Wednesday and Wednesday night. This will move across the entire area and also bring with it a chance for strong to severe storms. Locally heavy rain will also be possible so you will want to stay aware of weather conditions later Wednesday.

Thursday afternoon should be nice as the rain moves offshore from the morning with slightly drier air filtering in. After that though we are stuck with pop up showers and storms each day Friday through Monday.