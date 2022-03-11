We will likely see another round of rain and storms this evening and early tonight as the main cold front approaches from the west. Look for locally heavy downpours to move across the area and a slight chance that a severe storm develops. The best chance for that would be on the eastern side of the area.

Temperatures will drop tonight behind the front and end up in the 30s Saturday morning. It will also be very windy tonight and Saturday morning behind the front with winds gusting into the 30s and potentially 40s.

After that we will see a big shot of colder air for Saturday. Saturday highs will only reach the low 50s and then we will see very cold temperatures Sunday morning with mid to upper 20s north and upper 20s to low 30s south.