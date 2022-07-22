Rain and storms have been slow to develop after the morning activity but we are starting to see spotty activity Friday afternoon with some sun and daytime heating. Another cluster of storms is located to our north in southern Mississippi and some of that will also try to make it down into the area.

Overall it looks like a 50-60% chance for the remainder of the day as temperatures warm through the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon. It’s not as hot as the past few days but still very muggy.

Look for low to mid 90s Saturday and then mid 90s Sunday with drier conditions. Rain chances will still be up around 50%% on Saturday and then look to drop to 20-30% on Sunday and early next week. The best rain chance Saturday will once again fall along the I-10 corridor including the New Orleans metro area.