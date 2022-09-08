Numerous showers and t’showers are moving through the area Thursday but will be dissipating as we go through the evening. Some locally heavy downpours will be possible. Temperatures are much cooler with the rain in the low to mid 70s as opposed to low to mid 80s without it.

This is all developing around an upper low that is spinning around the northern Gulf. This system will not be moving much over the next few days so the chance of afternoon storms will continue through at least Saturday. We will likely see quite a bit of sun early in the day followed by more clouds and storms developing.

Look for upper 80s for highs through the weekend with cooler air near any rainfall. We are still watching the chance for some lower humidity to come in for the middle of next week.