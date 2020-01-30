Another round of rain on the way

More rain on the way as we wrap up the work week on Friday

More rain on the way as we wrap up the work week on Friday. The overall weather pattern continues to be very progressive, meaning we are seeing fast moving systems coming through every 2-3 days.

An area of low pressure will be developing along the Texas coast through the day on Thursday. As that system moves northeast through the Gulf of Mexico rain will spread into our region starting tonight.

Expect the thunderstorm activity to remain offshore as it has the past few occasions. Showers with moderate to heavy rain will spread inland as the low moves through.

This is another fast moving system so most of the rain will be out of the area by the end of the morning Friday. This will be a similar system to early Wednesday just a little later in the morning.

Once this moves out we will see dry conditions through the weekend.