Watch Now
Good Morning New Orleans

Another round of rain on the way

Weather

More rain on the way as we wrap up the work week on Friday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

More rain Friday morning

More rain on the way as we wrap up the work week on Friday. The overall weather pattern continues to be very progressive, meaning we are seeing fast moving systems coming through every 2-3 days.

An area of low pressure will be developing along the Texas coast through the day on Thursday. As that system moves northeast through the Gulf of Mexico rain will spread into our region starting tonight.

Expect the thunderstorm activity to remain offshore as it has the past few occasions. Showers with moderate to heavy rain will spread inland as the low moves through.

This is another fast moving system so most of the rain will be out of the area by the end of the morning Friday. This will be a similar system to early Wednesday just a little later in the morning.

Once this moves out we will see dry conditions through the weekend.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

63° / 52°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 20% 63° 52°

Friday

59° / 49°
Rain in the morning
Rain in the morning 100% 59° 49°

Saturday

59° / 45°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 59° 45°

Sunday

67° / 51°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 67° 51°

Monday

70° / 62°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 70° 62°

Tuesday

74° / 62°
Showers
Showers 40% 74° 62°

Wednesday

67° / 53°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 67° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

6 AM
Cloudy
0%
49°

49°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
49°

50°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

52°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

54°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

58°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

60°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

61°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

60°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

56°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
56°

56°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
56°

55°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
55°

55°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
55°

55°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
55°

55°

11 PM
Few Showers
30%
55°

55°

12 AM
Showers
50%
55°

55°

1 AM
Showers
50%
55°

54°

2 AM
Light Rain
60%
54°

54°

3 AM
Rain
70%
54°

54°

4 AM
Rain
80%
54°

53°

5 AM
Rain
80%
53°

Popular

Latest News

More News