Most of the rain has ended Saturday night and we not see much more through sunrise Sunday. Temperatures will stay mainly in the 70s so overall it should be pretty pleasant.

Another round comes back on Sunday as a cold front moves into the area. Look for showers and storms by mid morning through mid afternoon. Some of the rain could be locally heavy and isolated areas of street flooding will be possible. It looks like we see the rain taper off by Sunday evening.

After that the rain chance becomes more isolated through early in the week. Monday through Wedneseday will see showers and storms pop up with the daytime heating but it looks much more isolated.

Rain will help to keep afternoon temperatures down as we only make it into the mid 80s by Sunday. Rain and clouds will help us stay below 90 for a good portion of the upcoming week.