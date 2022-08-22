It looks like several rounds of rain are on the way as we go through the week. A large area of low pressure in southern Arkansas will be spinning around the next few days and continuing to push waves of rain through the area.

It won’t be a situation where we see all day rain, but there will be large areas of rain moving through at times through the week. Overall rainfall amounts look to be in the 2-4 inch range through Friday, but higher amounts will be possible with embedded heavy cells.

This will once again keep temperatures below average with mostly mid to upper 80s each afternoon. Overnight lows will stay in the 70s with humid conditions.