Another rainy day on the way

Showers and storms will be likely again today across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. It will look similar to Tuesday where we see a large batch of activity develop and move across during the afternoon time frame. Also like Tuesday some of that rain could be locally heavy, so some street flooding issues could develop.

Temperatures will stay cooler only in the low 80s for highs with most of the day in the upper 70s thanks to the rain and cloud cover. Thursday looks to be another day of scattered showers and storms with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

After that Friday looks to be the driest day over the next several. Expect mostly quiet weather with mid to upper 80s. Rain chances come back over the weekend. It won’t be a washout but look for hit or miss activity by Saturday afternoon and especially Sunday.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 72°
Heavy Thunderstorms
Heavy Thunderstorms 75% 80° 72°

Thursday

83° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 83° 73°

Friday

84° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 84° 73°

Saturday

84° / 73°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 45% 84° 73°

Sunday

81° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 81° 72°

Monday

82° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 82° 71°

Tuesday

81° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 81° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

7 AM
Cloudy
19%
76°

77°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

9 AM
Cloudy
23%
78°

78°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
78°

79°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
79°

79°

12 PM
Thundershowers
60%
79°

78°

1 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
63%
78°

79°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
79°

78°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
78°

78°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
78°

78°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
78°

77°

6 PM
Showers
54%
77°

76°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
76°

75°

8 PM
Few Showers
33%
75°

75°

9 PM
Few Showers
30%
75°

75°

10 PM
Cloudy
17%
75°

74°

11 PM
Cloudy
17%
74°

74°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
74°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
73°

74°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
74°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
74°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
74°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
74°

74°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
74°

Interactive Radar

