This will be the first time in a few weeks that we don’t have a big cold front coming in with thunderstorms and rough weather. Look for very pleasant conditions over the next few days.

Tonight will be cool as we drop to the low 50s north with mid to upper 50s south.

Look for more clouds on Wednesday as temperatures warm into the upper 70s to around 80. Winds will pick up out of the southeast to around 15 mph through the day. We could see a spotty shower during the afternoon. It will be breezy through the day.

The humidity looks like it comes back on Thursday as we start to get into more of a southeasterly flow. Even as temperatures warm and humidity increases it looks like rain chances will be very low through Sunday.