Expect another pleasant evening with temperatures dropping through the 70s into the upper 60s. After that though it looks like fog will once again be developing after sunset.

Fog will continue to expand across the area through the night. Expect dangerous driving conditions again tonight and Saturday morning. Another dense fog advisory is in effect.

Warm weather will be sticking around over the next few days until we can get a cold front to push through the area. Look for afternoon highs to remain in the mid to upper 70s through the weekend and early next week.

Rain chances start to move back in over the weekend. We could see a few showers Saturday night but there is a better chance on Sunday. Expect scattered showers through the day. A spotty rain chance continues early next week.

Right now the next real cold front looks like it moves through on Wednesday with cooler air after that.