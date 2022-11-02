Temperatures are very pleasant Wednesday evening and will continue to drop into the 60s over the next couple of hours. Lows tonight will be similar to earlier this morning with widespread 50s and then 60s in the warmer marine areas. Overall more nice weather is on the way the next couple of days.

Temperatures will warm into the low 80s Thursday and Friday and into the weekend. Humidity will increase a bit as well. It still looks like the next front is going to be moving in on Saturday. That will be the next real rain chance as well across the area.

Rain chances might linger in to early Sunday as well but by far the best coverage will be during the day Saturday. Overall temperatures will stay mild and slightly above normal heading in to early next week.