It is a beautiful evening Thursday and that trend will continue as temperature fall through the 60s for the rest of the evening. Clear skies and low humidity will allow temperatures to drop off quite a bit tonight with lows in the upper 40s north and low to mid 50s south.

Friday looks nice with temperatures once again in the low to mid 70s. Expect a bit more cloud cover at times.

Another chance of rain moves in on Saturday morning with some scattered showers. It looks like the bulk of that rain will be south of I-12. Saturday afternoon through Sunday will be dry as temperatures warm back to around 80 on Sunday afternoon.