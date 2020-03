Warm spring weather will continue over the next few days including your Thursday

Warm spring weather will continue over the next few days including your Thursday. A little morning fog and cloud cover will burn off again for a blend of sun and clouds through the afternoon.

Temperatures will be warming through the 70s to top out around 80 this afternoon.

The main difference from Wednesday may be the wind. Look for a little stronger breeze at 10-15.

More nice weather with highs around 80 through the weekend.