Another nice day for your Tuesday

Another nice day is on the way for your Tuesday with the main difference being an increase in clouds through the day. Look for plenty of sun this morning and then clouds building in later in the day. Temperatures will be nice though warming into the low to mid 70s this afternoon.

Clouds stick with us over the next couple of days. The cold front still looks to move in later on Thursday. We will see warmer nights thanks to the cloud cover.

The front still looks paltry in terms of rain chances. Right now expect a line of showers with a few storms on Thursday evening. Otherwise we will be dry heading into the weekend.

Look for cooler conditions behind the front on Friday and then through Sunday.