Another nice day for your Thursday!

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Beautiful spring weather continues for your Thursday. Just some subtle changes from what we had on Wednesday.

First off there will be a bit more cloud cover today. Most of this should be high level stuff and fairly scattered, so not blocking out all of the sun. Overall still mostly sunny through the afternoon.

Other change will be more wind today. Look for an easterly breeze at 10-15. That trend probably continues over the next few days.

Overall this nice weather continues. Highs around 80 the next few days with less rain chance now over the weekend.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

80° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 80° 65°

Friday

83° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 83° 67°

Saturday

79° / 68°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 79° 68°

Sunday

82° / 70°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 82° 70°

Monday

84° / 74°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 84° 74°

Tuesday

90° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 90° 75°

Wednesday

91° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 91° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

73°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
73°

71°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

68°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

