Another nice day for your Thursday!

Beautiful spring weather continues for your Thursday. Just some subtle changes from what we had on Wednesday.

First off there will be a bit more cloud cover today. Most of this should be high level stuff and fairly scattered, so not blocking out all of the sun. Overall still mostly sunny through the afternoon.

Other change will be more wind today. Look for an easterly breeze at 10-15. That trend probably continues over the next few days.

Overall this nice weather continues. Highs around 80 the next few days with less rain chance now over the weekend.