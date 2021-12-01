Another nice day ahead

More great fall weather is on the way as we start out the month of December. It doesn’t look like winter comes back anytime soon but that will mean pleasant weather for the next several days.

Look for just scattered clouds this afternoon similar to Tuesday. Otherwise we will see temperatures warm into the low 70s. Expect a light breeze out of the south.

More of the same is on the way over the next few days. Expect low to mid 70s for afternoon temps through the weekend. Overnight lows will warm up quite a bit as well with temperatures only dropping into the 50s across the area.

Moisture increases just a bit which could lead us to a little fog during the morning time frame through the weekend but right now that chance looks fairly spotty. We stay dry through the weekend as well.