Another nice day ahead of Wednesday rain

It’s another cool morning Tuesday with clear skies and low humidity across the area. This will be the last morning of that cooler fall feel for a while as humidity builds back in.

It will be another nice fall afternoon for your Tuesday. It will be opposite of yesterday with clear skies in the morning and clouds building in later in the day. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to around 80 with just a slight increase in humidity.

Humidity will start to increase over the next couple of days. Look for dewpoints back in the mid to upper 60s by Wednesday as moisture moves back in.

Rain chances look to come back on Wednesday as well. Expect scattered showers and storms through the day Wednesday. These will linger into Thursday but look more isolated that day.

Some stronger storms could be possible Wednesday as well so that will be something to keep an eye on over the next few days.

Tuesday

80° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 80° 73°

Wednesday

81° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 88% 81° 74°

Thursday

81° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 81° 72°

Friday

82° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 18% 82° 68°

Saturday

82° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 82° 70°

Sunday

82° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 82° 73°

Monday

83° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 83° 73°

65°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
65°

65°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
65°

66°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
66°

70°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
70°

73°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
75°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
77°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
78°

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
79°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
79°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
79°

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
78°

77°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
77°

76°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
76°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
75°

75°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
76°

75°

12 AM
Cloudy
16%
75°

75°

1 AM
Few Showers
32%
75°

75°

2 AM
Showers
40%
75°

75°

3 AM
Few Showers
33%
75°

74°

4 AM
Showers
37%
74°

75°

5 AM
Showers
38%
75°

